Burgeoning fiscal deficit will be a challenge for govt in FY 2023-24

India's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore for the April-November period of 2022-23, which is 58.9 per cent of the Budget target of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current fiscal, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. During the corresponding period of last year, fiscal deficit was at 46. 2 per cent of the Budget target.