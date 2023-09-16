Grow Money with Multiple Bank Accounts

6 Reasons to Have Multiple Bank Accounts



Easy Transaction Tracking

On a daily basis, you may make a few transactions, whether it is about the daily expenses you need to meet, any other miscellaneous transactions, or even deposits to any government benefit account, pension account , or income tax payment. When you make all of these transactions with one account, it becomes difficult to keep track of them. Hence, when done from multiple bank accounts, you can easily track your transactions.

Reduced Chances of Overspending



Another benefit of having multiple bank accounts is your reduced chances of overspending. When you can keep track of the money in your bank account, you are constantly reminding yourself about the available balance in your account. This gives you access to judge how much you can spend on something. And to worsen things, you are also given access to the transfer button in the mobile apps, making it easier to carry transactions and spend on unnecessary things.

The "out of sight, out of mind" theory works well in these situations. When you have a separate savings account, you are less likely to use it for carrying daily expenses, eliminating the urge to overspend on unnecessary items.

Effortless Automation of Savings

Savings accounts have features to automate your savings through recurring transfers. This simplifies transferring your money from one account to another and eliminates the chances of your carrying the process manually, saving you time. It's easier to grow your money with multiple accounts by setting automatic recurring deposits in different accounts and watching them grow balance together.