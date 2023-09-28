The Swiss Franc: Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Switzerland stands as one of the priciest places to call home, but it balances this with its remarkable stability and resilience, evident in its currency’s performance. The USD/CHF currency pair is considered one of the most robust and dependable, with the Swiss franc holding a reputation as one of the world’s most stable currencies. Let’s examine if this status holds true and see how the Swiss franc feels today.

The currency came into being in 1850, primarily to facilitate trade between Switzerland’s cantons and ensure local economic stability. In 1920, Switzerland entered the League of Nations and began employing the franc for international transactions. Throughout this time, its exchange rate against the US dollar remained stable. So, it’s no surprise that many investors seek to invest in it. Nowadays, the USD/CHF is considered a safe haven pair due to its stability and neutral character of Switzerland and is a reserve currency used by markets worldwide.