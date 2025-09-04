GST Slabs Cut: What Got Cheaper, What Got More Expensive

The Ministry of Finance announced the new GST regime on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. In a press conference following the 56th meeting of the GST council, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new system would come into effect from September 22, and will follow a primarily 2-slab structure, streamline processes for ease of use, and see massive rate rationalization.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man,” she said, “Every tax levied on the common man has gone through a rigorous looking into, and in most cases, the rates have come down. Labour-intensive industries have been given good support. Farmers and agriculture will benefit from the decisions. Health-related sectors will also benefit.”

The new structure has been cut from these previous rates: 0.25%, 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28%, down to 2 slab rates—- 5% and 18%. FM Sitharaman said that rates on essential and common consumer items have been cut down to 5%, while aspirational goods will now be taxed at 18%.

GST rates for common use food and beverages are being cut to 5%. This covers items like butter and ghee, dry nuts, condensed milk, sausages and meat, jam and fruit jellies, tender coconut water, namkeen, drinking water packed in 20-litre bottles, fruit pulp or fruit juice, beverages containing milk, ice cream, pastry and biscuits, corn flakes and cereals. This slab also covers other common use commodities like shampoo, talcum powder, toothpaste, toothbrushes, face powder, soap and hair oil.

Common beauty and health services such as gyms, salons and yoga centres are also being taxed at 5%.