Completely ace your essay writing exam by following this guide

An essay writing contest or exam can be pretty hard to ace if you have no experience in essay writing. You’ll most probably be staring at a blank page if you have no experience in essay writing. But don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. By following these simple and amazing tricks, there’s a high chance you’ll most likely ace your test.



An essay writing exam is that specific moment where you have to think your hardest and come up with an amazing topic that will wow your teachers. You won’t be allowed to research or anything because it’s a test. So, before any test comes, you should go to Wow Essay website and go through some amazing essays there to get a good understanding of how an essay should be written.



Here is the guide to ace your essay writing exam:



Part 1 - Read the question paper carefully

Take a good look at the question paper because mostly, teachers give guidelines that you’ll have to follow while writing the essay. If you miss any guidelines, you’ll most probably get a 0. So, be very attentive when reading the question paper and try your hardest to follow every little guideline given to you. The topic will also most likely be given on the question paper but if it’s not, you’ll have the freedom to choose your topic. Choose something you’re confident about and have every single piece of information about it.



Part 2 - Quickly draft it

As you won’t have that much time, you’ll have to quickly draft your essay so that you don’t mess up while writing the essay. You need at least 5 main ideas for each paragraph of the essay. Then you may place each idea in each paragraph once you’ve done that. You need to come up with a good introduction as it’s the most important part of an essay. If your introduction is boring, the teacher won’t even bother reading the whole thing which is why you need your introduction to be interesting.



Part 3 - Get to writing

Use the draft and start writing your essay, try to use short sentences as long sentences can be pretty hard to read and understand. Write as if you’re writing for an 8th-grade student. This is the rule mostly every essay writer follows. Also, try to not get too wordy when describing things as it doesn’t look clean. Be very straightforward when describing things so that the reader doesn’t lose interest when reading your essay.



Final part - Conclusion

This part of the essay will bring closure to your essay and in this, your will briefly review your main ideas and also give a brief explanation about them. This part of the essay should at least consist of 4-5 lines. Once you’re done, proofread your essay in case you’ve missed anything. Proofreading is very important as there could be many errors in your essay that need to be fixed. So, always proofread before submitting your work.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)