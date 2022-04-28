EdTech will shape the future of the Education & learning sector in a post-pandemic world.

As they say, necessity is the mother of all inventions, the pandemic has made us realize the importance of technology in the field of education and learning. The arrival of the pandemic brought along a huge disruption in every industry and part of society, but the most critical was the education and learning sector.

To date, the education and learning sector was limited to the brick & mortar setup. However, it suddenly had to completely shift to an online & digital setup. This opened many new frontiers and brought several opportunities for new companies, startups & institutions. The market was flooded with all kinds of apps and software for learning, connecting & sharing. Many new Ed-tech companies and startups emerged & the old ones came into the limelight.

It's just the beginning of a new revolution in the education and learning sector & the upcoming new National Education Policy 2020 will only accelerate this revolution.