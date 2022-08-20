Top 5 EdTech platforms that focus on feedback-based learning

Looking for the right EdTech platform for your kid? Check out these 5 EdTech platforms which focus on feedback-based learning

SpeEdLabs: A personalized learning platform for each student combines artificial intelligence with adaptive learning to make sure that the time between what you learn in class and your ability to recall it is balanced. This is done by paying more attention to each student's feedback than to how they all contribute to the class as a whole. putting a strong emphasis on deep conceptual understanding to facilitate real-world application, especially in the areas of science and mathematics.

Students from Class 7th to 12th have access to thousands of questions and practice papers, test series, etc., and all of their practice is tracked, mapped, and evaluated on this system. This system applies to students studying for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

The platform provides customized analytical insights into the student's areas of strength and need, and it also enables them to strengthen their fundamental concepts by providing learning opportunities, doubt-clearing sessions, and mentorship.

Aasoka: It is a comprehensive platform for a student's digital learning journey. The cloud-based platform digitizes all school processes and enables an organization to operate successfully online. The platform provides tools that cater to students' learning needs, enables teachers to provide the greatest online education for students using their potent tools, and makes sure that the administration can easily carry out all of their duties. Students are given a thorough analysis, which enables them to fill in the gaps in their weak areas.