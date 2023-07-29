Bharati College Empowers: From Darkness to Light Advocacy
Bharati college passionately advocates and supports the noble cause of "In Darkness to Light."
Full name of the college/ Institution

Bharati College

Motto of the Institute

Darkness to light

Affiliated to which University?

University of Delhi

Location of the institution

It is located in C Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi-58

Website link of the Institution

www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in

Email ID of the Institution

principalbc@gmail.com

Phone number of the Institution

+91-11-4327-3000

Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute

https://m.facebook.com/bharaticollegeDU

Nearest airport/big cities

Indira Gandhi International Airport (16km)

Nearest railway station

Delhi Cantt

Courses offered (undergrad):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year:

Around 30 courses with more than 200 seats

Courses offered (post graduate):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year

Don't offer pg courses

Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute: Please write as many details as possible. Personal opinion/perception can also be added as per your own or others'.

This college is located in the centre of Janakpuri. You will get many local eateries and shops. Many cafes are located near the college. In front of the college lies the district park. My collegemates always spend their free time in this park usually in winter. On the right-hand side of the college, Dilli Haat is located. If one is fond of shopping, he/she can also do that at the weekly market held on Saturdays.

Campus Life (hostel/cafeteria/library and all that you can imagine):
Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute: Please write as many details as possible. Personal opinion/perception can also be added as per your own or others'.

This campus offers you many opportunities to participate. I always enrolled myself in activities and events organized by different departments. More than the classes, this college is famous for its events and fashion society. The canteen offers you tasty and affordable food. For the library, you will get a digital card and it has a chip in it. So you can easily swipe it and enter the library.

