Bharati College Empowers: From Darkness to Light Advocacy

A

This college is located in the centre of Janakpuri. You will get many local eateries and shops. Many cafes are located near the college. In front of the college lies the district park. My collegemates always spend their free time in this park usually in winter. On the right-hand side of the college, Dilli Haat is located. If one is fond of shopping, he/she can also do that at the weekly market held on Saturdays.