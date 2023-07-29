Bharati College Empowers: From Darkness to Light Advocacy
Full name of the college/ Institution
Bharati College
Motto of the Institute
Darkness to light
Affiliated to which University?
University of Delhi
Location of the institution
It is located in C Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi-58
Website link of the Institution
www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in
Email ID of the Institution
principalbc@gmail.com
Phone number of the Institution
+91-11-4327-3000
Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute
https://m.facebook.com/bharaticollegeDU
Nearest airport/big cities
Indira Gandhi International Airport (16km)
Nearest railway station
Delhi Cantt
Courses offered (undergrad):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year:
Around 30 courses with more than 200 seats
Courses offered (post graduate):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year
Don't offer pg courses
Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute: Please write as many details as possible. Personal opinion/perception can also be added as per your own or others'.
This college is located in the centre of Janakpuri. You will get many local eateries and shops. Many cafes are located near the college. In front of the college lies the district park. My collegemates always spend their free time in this park usually in winter. On the right-hand side of the college, Dilli Haat is located. If one is fond of shopping, he/she can also do that at the weekly market held on Saturdays.
Campus Life (hostel/cafeteria/library and all that you can imagine):
This campus offers you many opportunities to participate. I always enrolled myself in activities and events organized by different departments. More than the classes, this college is famous for its events and fashion society. The canteen offers you tasty and affordable food. For the library, you will get a digital card and it has a chip in it. So you can easily swipe it and enter the library.
