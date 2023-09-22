3 Reasons to Consider Distance Learning for Furthering Your Education

While not a new concept, in recent years distance learning has grown considerably in popularity, changing the way many of us approach education, and making education more accessible for more people.
So, whether you're a professional seeking to take the next steps on your career journey, a busy parent who is trying to juggle the responsibilities or family life, or simply looking for an education option that offers the most flexibility, then distance learning could be the ideal choice.
If you’re ready to take your education to the next leave, here are three fantastic reasons to consider doing so with distance learning.
Flexibility is one of the most distance learning’s most significant advantages. Whereas traditional education requires strict schedules in a set location, distance learning can be undertaken at your own pace, from wherever you are in the world.
We are all productive at different times of the day, so whether you're a night owl or an early bird, you can work during the hours that suit you best. However, you need to make sure that you keep up with your deadlines, if you struggle with time management, consider an app such as to keep on top of your tasks.
With distance learning you can create a healthier work/life balance. The ability to study from the comfort of your own home means that you have the chance to cut out the commute and use that time for something more valuable.
By undertaking distance learning, you’ll have access to a wide range of educational opportunities, regardless of where you live in the world. Expert distance learning providers like Anglia Ruskin University offer a range of courses, such as , that can help you take your career to the next level.
This diversity of courses allows you to pursue continuous learning and development regardless of what stage you’re at in your career. From postgraduate degrees to university certificates, distance learning offers you the chance to take control of your education with a course that you’re passionate about.
If you’ve found that you’ve gone as far as you can in your role with your current qualifications, then distance learning can be a valuable tool for career advancement.
Many professionals turn to distance learning to expand their qualifications, as well as gain valuable skills that employers look for when choosing who to hire and who to promote.
Plus, the flexibility that online learning provides, allows you to continue working in your current role while advancing your education. This means that you can apply your new knowledge to your career from day one.
And, if you’re undertaking distance learning in the hopes of finding something new, services such as can help you find the perfect career for you.
Have you furthered your education with distance learning? Share your experiences in the comments below!