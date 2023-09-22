3 Reasons to Consider Distance Learning for Furthering Your Education

1) Ultimate Flexibility

Flexibility is one of the most distance learning’s most significant advantages. Whereas traditional education requires strict schedules in a set location, distance learning can be undertaken at your own pace, from wherever you are in the world.

We are all productive at different times of the day, so whether you're a night owl or an early bird, you can work during the hours that suit you best. However, you need to make sure that you keep up with your deadlines, if you struggle with time management, consider an app such as RescueTime to keep on top of your tasks.

With distance learning you can create a healthier work/life balance. The ability to study from the comfort of your own home means that you have the chance to cut out the commute and use that time for something more valuable.

2) A Wide Selection of Courses

By undertaking distance learning, you’ll have access to a wide range of educational opportunities, regardless of where you live in the world. Expert distance learning providers like Anglia Ruskin University offer a range of courses, such as Mental Health MSc , that can help you take your career to the next level.

This diversity of courses allows you to pursue continuous learning and development regardless of what stage you’re at in your career. From postgraduate degrees to university certificates, distance learning offers you the chance to take control of your education with a course that you’re passionate about.