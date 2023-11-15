Do I Need A Personal Injury Lawyer After An Accident In Florida?

By Veselina Dzhingarova

Personal injury law firms like Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers in St. Petersburg perform valuable services for accident victims. They act as the point of contact with insurance companies to fight for fair compensation for your injuries. They also advocate for you in court when insurers refuse to settle on acceptable terms.

A personal injury attorney can help with a wide variety of accidents. This includes car accidents, because while Florida’s no-fault insurance laws are meant to eliminate the need for personal injury lawsuits, the role of an injury lawyer simply shifted from handling liability claims to handling no-fault claims — and, in some cases, pursuing other forms of compensation. In other types of accidents, such as slip & fall injuries, you may need a lawyer’s help to prove negligence and recover damages via a lawsuit.

Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes in St. Petersburg explains why you may need a personal injury lawyer after an accident in Florida.

The Role Of The Injury Lawyer

Injury lawyers perform two functions for injured clients, regardless of the type of accident. First, whether you are bit by a dog or hit by a car, the at-fault party may have insurance to cover your losses. Injury lawyers prepare and file insurance claims, as well as communicate with the insurer to negotiate a fair insurance settlement.

Second, if the insurer refuses to make a fair settlement offer, the lawyer can help you by filing a lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks the assistance of a judge or jury to evaluate your losses and award appropriate damages.

In either case, the lawyer must prove that the other party intentionally or negligently caused your injuries. Once they establish liability, they must prove the losses you suffered due to the harmful acts.

Car Accident Claims In Florida

Florida has an additional wrinkle when it comes to car accidents. Under Florida’s no-fault system of insurance, all vehicle owners must buy personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. After a minor crash, each injured person files a claim with their insurer.

This differs from most other states. In a fault-based system, you would file against the policy for the driver who caused the crash. The benefit of the no-fault system is that everyone, including the at-fault driver, can obtain injury compensation. The downside is that Florida’s PIP coverage only pays 80% of your medical bills and 60% of your lost wages.

But you can escape these limits under two circumstances. First, you can pursue a claim against the at-fault driver for unreimbursed economic losses when you exceed your $10,000 PIP policy limit. Suppose that you had $14,000 in medical expenses and lost income after your crash. You can file a claim against the at-fault driver for $4,000 in damages.

Second, you have a claim for both economic losses and pain and suffering losses if you suffered a significant, permanent injury due to the at-fault driver’s negligence. In these cases, you can start with a PIP claim or proceed directly to a liability claim against the other driver.