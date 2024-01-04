Always ‘reserved’, navigating caste is more difficult than studies for backward class girls in higher education

Practice of discrimination changes

Most of the backward class girls come from rural areas and are first generation graduates in their families. Their caste identities are barriers to their participation in cultural events and academic conferences.

"We feel the difference at each level… The opportunity to lead any initiative or programme is always missed," says dentistry graduate Anuja Bhavare (27) from Nanded. "IITs have student councils. But backward class girls are never allowed to participate or play a leading role in the elections," says Geeta.

Even professors raise questions about their meritorious performance. In a well-known science institution, the campus interviews for SCs and STs were about to begin when one of the professors on the panel said, "Chalo jaldi ye SC, ST walon ko nipta dete hai [Let us get rid of the interviews of SC and ST candidates soon]. After these, some good candidates will come."

Over the period, the practice of discrimination has changed. Dr Jyotsna Waghmare, a Dalit professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology, says, "Nobody now directly tells you not to touch the teapot or glass of water. But the policy of caste discrimination is rampant to stop you in the way of progress like education, job and promotion. Everyone knows this, but no one dares to speak forward."

Mostly, girls and women face subtly critical comments about academic performance, isolation by peers and discrimination in training practices. In May 2019, Dr Payal Tadavi, the first woman doctor from Adivasi Muslim Bhil community, a Scheduled Tribe, killed herself due to the alleged casteist abuse from seniors. This when the practice of untouchability has been criminalised by law.

“Direct koi nahi bolta, magar koi chodta bhi nahi [No one discriminates directly, but no one spares you],” Geeta remarks.

Shortage of professors from backward classes

Although backward class girls are surviving in the disparity, it has not been possible for them to move on to PhD and higher jobs. As a result, there is a significant shortage of female professors.

According to an article, How India’s caste system limits diversity in science, on Nature website, 98% of professors and over 90% of assistant and associate professors are from privileged class at higher-tier IITs and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, while all the faculty at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai are from the privileged castes.

Girls studying in IIT say backward class students feel confident when they see their representative in the faculty. "We run support groups to help backward class students. We cannot reach all of them because there are not enough backward class professors to support us. When their numbers increase, the anti-caste movement will flourish and there will not be a single suicide in IIT," they hope.

Dr Gita Chadha, a Professor in Sociology at the University of Mumbai, has been working on Feminism and Science Studies for about two decades. "We should remember that science institutions are part of our society, so its perceptions exist in these institutions also.”

Women in science and technology are rarely found at the levels of professors, heads of departments, directors, senior scientists and consultants. In BTech, Geeta was the only one among the four girls in her class to pass. She got campus selection and joined a big company in Pune. However, she was ostracised right from her seat. Some colleagues insulted and belittled her. Frustrated with the harassment, Geeta finally resigned.

"The caste discrimination that I endured in the company for two years still hurts me. As I left the job when I had a bond agreement on, that month's salary and provident fund deposit were not given to me. I have not even received my experience certificate."

Tanuja says she unwillingly quit her job because her name was not mentioned as an author in the research. “After working so hard, it was tough to leave the job. The matter still bothers me," she said. The research is now in its final stages, and the subsequent research paper is about to be published. Tanuja hopes against hope that her name will be present. 101Reorters/SP