Top 6 Creative Writing Techniques to Improve Your Essay Writing

Are you tired of writing the same old boring essays? Essays that give you no delight and joy both in reading and writing. One of the solutions for this is to look for a change in writing styles by learning new techniques.

Rather, we should say creative techniques. When you read a novel or drama, you see how authors use creativity to create various situations. That way, it becomes the best read and sparks the creative instinct in your mind.

Consequently, you can use them to expand your writing prowess and become a far better writer. With more creative solutions you have, you can make your essays interesting to read and get an A+ on the paper.

Top Creative Techniques to Use Essay Writing

One of the essentials of essay writing is knowing the creative essence that will enable you to write better. Therefore, essay writers see novels and drama to be their volksgeist. Eventually, this will help them become zeitgeists and write brilliant essays.

Here are a few creative techniques that you can follow, as stated by the paper writers -

Technique 1: Structure

One of the first things you can learn from dramas and novels is their three-way setup. This helps them create a proper background for the plot and then tension and adventure. Lastly, they end with a solution that shows a happy ending and lets users feel satisfied.

Therefore, you can follow the same by doing the three-way structure -

Setup - It is the introduction, where you give a brief background on the topic and what is to follow in the next phases.

Confrontation - It is equivalent to body part. Here, you add the facts and figures to discuss the topic thoroughly.

Resolution - It corresponds to a conclusion where you can give your own thoughts on the subject and end it with the perfect dose of critical thinking and brilliant recommendation.

These will help you write better and bring more flair to your essay writing. Hence, you will be able to write on various topics with ease.

Technique 2: Eye-catching Opening Line

From Camus to Dickens, all of them begin their book with brilliant eye-catching sentences. It gives them the leverage to attract the reader's mind. For example, writing sentences like It was the best of days or the worst of days leaves a positive impression on readers.

Therefore, when you begin writing your essay, you need to follow the same steps and write a brilliant hook sentence. This will catch the readers’ minds and compel them to read the whole essay. For this, you can use humor, facts, and figures, as it will resonate with your creative prowess through and through.

Technique 3: Use Literary Devices

Another thing that you can use from the novelists and dramatists is how they use literary devices to depict a scene or situation. Most of the writers use metaphors, similes, and imagery to write brilliant scenes and add creativity to their writing skills. It enables them to take a simple thing and explain it in the most inexplicable way to audiences.

Hence, you can choose your favorite writer, check out their techniques, and apply them to your writing. You can learn about different literary devices they use to write different situations. That way, you can increase the rate of action in your essay and make it a masterpiece to read.

Technique 4: Focus On Fine Details

Writing can set the readers' imaginations free and let them experience different subjects and locations. Therefore, like a professional writer, you need to focus on the little details about the setting and locations.

That way, you can create a world of your own like The Lord Of The Rings and Harry Potter. Hence, you have to be like a salesman and find ways to sell the most boring thing to readers creatively. That way, you can step ahead of others and create brilliant articles for professors and your friends to read.

Technique 5: Edit Properly

Another area you need to focus on is high-quality editing. In this process, you focus on the underlying issues in the writing. For this, you rewrite your paper after reading it multiple times, which reduces the errors in the essay.

All the best writers edit their papers properly or let their friends read and review them. For example, Hemingway gave his writings to Gertrude Stein for him to read and review. The unbiased opinions that come from friends can help you enhance the quality of your essay.

Technique 6: Always Research Well

When writers set out for a writing adventure, they look for stories or inspiration to write their novel or drama. More the Last Leaf, where look to find that masterpiece to write about. Therefore, they conduct thorough research to collect facts and data to include it in their writings.

Consequently, you can follow them and research well to avoid plagiarism in the paper. Moreover, you should research Google Scholar, JSTOR, and other authoritative websites where you can find authentic information. That way, you can write facts in the most creative way and let your words speak louder than your actions.

The Bottom Line

In the end, if you want to be a good essay writer, you need to have the following creative techniques mentioned in the discussion. It will give you the liberty to think and add words behind to let the world know what you seek to say and profess. And that way, you can grow from amateur to world-class essay writer.

FAQs

Here are a few frequently asked questions -

Why is an essay creative writing?

Creative essays refer to essays where you can express your imagination and creativity.

Can essays be creative writing?

Yes, essays can be creative writing. They can be short stories, memoirs, or narrative essays.

Can writing make you more creative?

Writing allows you to express your ideas in words, and that way, you can enhance your creativity to the fullest.

Is essay writing a skill?

Essay writing is a critical skill for students to have.

What is effective creative writing?

Effective creative writing refers to the effective use of words to write any situation brilliantly.