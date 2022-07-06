Barbie cake for Margot Robbie's birthday celebration

The actress previously opened up about the movie role in an interview with Vogue magazine, insisting the Greta Gerwig-directed film is not what most people expect it to be.



She explained: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't'."



Amy Schumer was originally cast in the role of Barbie but later dropped out and explained her exit was due to creative differences. (AA/IANS)