KJo has modified celebrity comments from Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar, who wears multiple hats and is one of the most revered film personalities of India, has returned with the seventh season of his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

The show this time around cranks the entertainment quotient up a notch with celebrities spilling beans on the coveted couch, not to forget the sensational rapid-fire that has over the years added spice to India's simmering pop culture.

As the show continues to garner love and attention from the audience in equal measure, the Dharma productions head-honcho sitting on the other side of the couch, spoke with us about having made changes to the episodes just before going on air, his favorite episode from the show's journey of 18 years and times when things hit the rocky road.

Karan, who started his film journey as an assistant to his cousin Aditya Chopra in the iconic movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and also starred in the film as Raj's (played by Shah Rukh Khan) friend, has immense confidence in his multi-tasking abilities. The confidence manifests itself in the panache with which he handles things on multiple fronts be that of a show host, reality TV show judge, filmmaker, or producer who heads one of India's premier studios.

He tells IANS, "Multitasking is a strength that I have acquired over the years. I can compartmentalize things in my life fairly strategically. When I am a filmmaker, my complete attention is there. When I am a talk show host, my focus goes there. When I am producing films, that process keeps going on."

"So, I don't believe that either of them bleeds into each other or I lose focus because I have been able to design and wire my brain to do many things at the same time", he furthers his point.