Amber Heard quietly sells her property for a large profit following a defamation trial loss

Actress Amber Heard has secretly sold her home in Southern California for a big profit after the defamation trial loss.

TMZ has reported that the 36-year-old actress has begun raising some of that cash by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05 million, a profit of about $500,000 for her, with a July 18 closing date. She reportedly bought the property back in 2019 through an anonymous trust tied to her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

There's speculation about Heard's ability to immediately cover the damages, which includes $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. She will also receive $2 million from Depp in a counter-lawsuit, leaving her with just over $8 million to pay.

The reports of Heard's selling her house came just days after she filed a notice to appeal against Depp in the defamation case. The appeal filing came despite Heard being denied her request for a new trial.

Depp's representatives repeated their confidence the payout decision would not be reversed.