Bollywood is leaning towards independent artists: Kartik and Nirali

The couple, who will be performing live at HCL Concerts 'Maati Baani - The new sound of Fusion on August 5 at Little Theatre Group in New Delhi says corporates like HCL and Taj Mahal Tea are pro-actively working for classical music. "It is important that more organizations come forward as it is our classical and traditional music that differentiates us as a country from others. Indian classical music is extremely wholesome. It touches the soul and helps us evolve as human beings," says Nirali.

The duo who put out an EP titled 'Nomad Songs' that featured artists from different countries like Iran, Ukraine, Israel, Russia, etc remotely during the Pandemic say that while that period spelled several personal challenges, it was the music that kept them going. "Also, while Kartik composed for a few web shows and other mediums, I released a classical album 'Navyaa' during this time. We were, fortunately, able to use the pandemic time creatively."

Excited that things have opened up now and physical concerts are back, she says that the band is now bigger and better. "We have been performing at some of the biggest festivals and organizations and have added new sounds and elements to make our songs more groovy and fun, at the same time ensuring that they do not lose their original essence. The energy of the live audience and a concert cannot be compared with performance behind a screen."

Ask them how they resolve their creative differences, and Kartik smiles, "Well, it is not a cakewalk. As a couple, we share personal as well as professional spaces. Luckily for both of us, 'Maati Baani' feels like our musical home. We do our projects and come back to them. Of course, there are creative differences but with some patience and perspective, anything can be resolved."

Nirali feels that when a male musician does fusion, the acceptance levels from the purists are far higher than when a female musician is attempting something similar. "This comes from personal experience. For me, it has always been about growing and evolving as a musician than proving how good I am. For me, music is a way of being and everyone can opine on it - but I cannot change my way of being for what others think. I love both the worlds - of the traditional classical music as well as the world of collaborations," she concludes. (AA/IANS)