Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' fails to impress review aggregators

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe may be about to change with 'Black Adam', but the Dwayne Johnson star vehicle is landing low on the hierarchy of critical reputation among the decade's superhero releases of Warner Bros., reports 'Variety'.

'Black Adam', as of Tuesday afternoon (U.S. Pacific Time), stands at a 32 percent approval rating from the top critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Among the website's broader group of approved critics, it is higher at 54 percent.

Should the top critics number stand, according to 'Variety', it would mark the lowest such figure for a DC film since 2017's 'Justice League', which netted a 23 percent approval rating from top critics and was so reviled among fans that Warner Bros. had to order a reworked version, which arrived in the form of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' in 2021.

In a somewhat favorable review for 'Variety', the publication's chief film critic Peter Debruge conceded that "the film's whole purpose is to give Black Adam a suitably grand introduction on the assumption that he'll be pitted against a more deserving adversary soon enough."