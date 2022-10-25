Kanye West loses partnership with 'Adidas' over his 'anti-Semitic' remarks

The move follows West's repeated attacks on the Jewish community in recent weeks. Earlier this month he posted on social media that, among other things, he planned to go "death con 3 on Jewish people".

This was followed by an appearance on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" talk show, where he went on an anti-Semitic tirade. Following West's comments, a banner was hung by a white supremacist group above the 405 freeway in Los Angeles reading "Kanye is right about the Jews".

Kanye West and the sports company first joined forces for a fashion collaboration -- known as Adidas Yeezy -- seven years ago.

Adidas said, according to 'Variety', that after undertaking a "thorough review" it had decided to end the partnership, stop producing Yeezy-branded products and cancel all payments to his companies.

"Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," the statement said.