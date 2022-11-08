'Captain America' Chris Evans named 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2022

Hollywood star Chris Evans, who is known for his portrayal of 'Captain America' in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has been named the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2022 by People magazine.

Reacting to his new title, he said that this news will delight at least one person - his mother. The actor said: "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."