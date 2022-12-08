Randeep Hooda apologizes to 'Guru Granth Sahib'

Talking about the same, the actor said: "I put in a lot of effort (for the film), I left smoking, and when things didn't turn out the way we expected I felt hurt and bare. Even after bearing the losses, I waited for three years for the movie only because I had taken a pledge at the Guru Granth Sahib after visiting the memorial."

However, the actor had to unwillingly move on as the film was not materializing, "As I had to move ahead in life I visited the Gurudwara to pray, where all I could do was apologize as I had to do my Karma and my karma is being an actor so I had to continue to do it."

Sharing the reason behind tendering his apology to the holy scripture, he further mentioned: "I apologized to the Guru Granth Sahib for not being able to live up to the promise of not cutting my hair till the movie reaches its conclusion. But if I had gotten stuck, there would have been no Gurnam. This sense of entitlement to give back to the people who wronged you, in the same way, is a wrong thought; a negative way of living life."

He also spoke on the topic of Indian armed forces storming inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar for 'Operation Blue Star' on the orders of then Prime Minister of India - Indira Gandhi in 1984 - which eventually led to the assassination of Gandhi by her bodyguards - Satwant and Beant Singh which spiraled into the anti-Sikh riots of 1984,

Randeep said. "It was a very unfortunate time. Whatever happened with Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) was very unfortunate that shouldn't have happened. Whenever I visit the place it gives me chills to even imagine what must have gone through."