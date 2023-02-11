Steven Spielberg makes S.S. Rajamouli's day

Rajamouli, according to 'Variety, was elated with the praise, saying: "I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance -- it means a lot to me."

Spielberg also praised the performances of 'RRR' leads Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and antagonist Alison Doody, who played the British governor's evil wife, and had acted in his film 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989).

Rajamouli, who is a massive fan of Spielberg in general and 'The Fabelmans' in particular, asked Spielberg a series of questions about the motivations behind making the film and about portraying a version of his own family on screen.

"As I was watching the film, initially [it] felt like 'Oh my God', he's picturizing his mom as not so good. I was empathizing with the father," Rajamouli said, according to 'Variety'. "But as we progress, we understand the difficulty of the situation -- no one is bad. It is not about a person being good or bad. It's about following your heart and following your duty."

Spielberg responded by noting: "There are no villains in the story. It's a love story. It's a story about a young boy, much like myself, named Sammy Fabelman, who falls in love with movie cameras and making movies with his neighborhood friends, which eventually is going to lead him to a career."

He added: "And it's about following your heart and not sacrificing yourself and your happiness and your future, to make others around you safe and comfortable."