Socialite Paris Hilton reveals she was drugged and raped during her teenage years





"I didn't drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy," she said, quoted by 'People'. "I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie".



Hilton said she woke up a few hours later and immediately knew what had happened. "I remembered it," she explained. "I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear."



"This was something that I had blocked out from my memory, but after hearing the story from other survivors, I started having flashbacks," she told the publication. "Late at night, staff members would come in and take certain girls and bring them into this room." (KB/IANS)