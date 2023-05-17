23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza

The countdown to the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has begun. Bollywood is gearing up for the industry's biggest holiday, with at least 20 of the industry's A-listers packing to be at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from May 25 to May 27.



The grand stage for the Awards is once again the Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, located on the picturesque Yas Bay Waterfront. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to be the hosts for IIFA 2023.



The awards will be interspersed with live performances by a mega star cast, with Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, leading the way. His 'Kick' collaborator, Jacqueline Fernandez, will give him company, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who were last seen together in the horror-comedy 'Bhediya'.