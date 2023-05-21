Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles at Cannes 2023 red carpet

L'Oreal Paris' spokesperson Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stellar in a Sophie Couture Ensemble as she walked the red carpet on the third day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival for L'Oreal Paris sporting a bold red lipstick. The actress walks for the brand which celebrates 26 years as the official makeup partner of the film festival.



L'Oreal Paris Spokespeople from across the globe along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated confidence in oneself to commemorate this year's theme - 'Walk Your Worth'. With this initiative, the brand aims to further strengthen its longstanding commitment to promoting self-worth and empowerment. The theme is a nod to the brand's ethos, which encourages individuals to embrace their confidence and celebrate themselves.

