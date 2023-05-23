Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code





Lawrence was joined by producers Daniel Angeles and Justine Ciarrocchi when posing photographers. She also received their help as she navigated the stairs.



Although Lawrence opted for the comfy sandals for the special screening of 'Anatomy of a Fall', she changed into a more formal footwear for another premiere on the same day. The 'X-Men' star wore the same gown but paired it with red satin heels when attending the premiere for 'Bread and Roses', a documentary she produces, at Cannes. The project follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the Taliban's resurgence.



At another premiere held during the film festival in France, Natalie Portman wowed in a dazzling recreation of a 1949 Christian Dior gown. She wore a sparkling strapless gown that featured a voluminous, scalloped skirt with layers of ornate blue beading when attending the premiere of 'May December' on Saturday.