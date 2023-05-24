Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51

Nitesh Pandey, a well-known television actor best known for playing Dheeraj in the hit Star Plus series Anupamaa, has died at the age of 51. In the Maharashtrian town of Igatpuri, he had a cardiac arrest.

Nitesh spent approximately 25 years working in the entertainment sector, primarily in the fields of theatre, film, and television. He began his theatrical career in the early 1990s and afterwards appeared in a number of television programmes. In programmes like Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini, he made an appearance. He has a producing company as well. His most well-known films still include Khosla Ka Ghosla, Om Shanti Om, and Badhaai Do. His final TV appearances were in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara