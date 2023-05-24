Sunil Dutt-Nargis : An Eternal Love Story

Nargis Fakhri and Sunil Dutt's love story is a tale that surpass the boundaries of culture and time, filled with obstacles that ultimately led to a deep and enduring love.
Their paths first crossed on the sets of the iconic Bollywood film, "Mother India," in the late 1950s. Nargis, a talented and beautiful actress, was already a rising star, while Sunil Dutt, a young and ambitious actor, was making his mark in the industry. Sparks flew between the two as they shared the screen as Mother and Son but it was during an unfortunate incident that their connection truly solidified.
On the sets of "Mother India," a fire broke out, endangering the lives of the cast and crew. In the midst of chaos and panic, Sunil Dutt, without a second thought, rushed to Nargis' rescue, shielding her from the flames and saving her life. This heroic act formed the foundation of their bond. They were said to have come closer while recovering from the injuries occurred during the incident.
As their friendship deepened, they began to spend more time together. Nargis was drawn to Sunil's humility, sincerity, and genuine nature, while Sunil was impressed by Nargis' charm, grace, and talent. Despite their growing affection, they faced several obstacles that tested the strength of their love.
Nargis was already in a committed relationship with another actor, Raj Kapoor. Sunil, respecting her feelings and loyalty, kept his emotions hidden for longer period of time. However, fate intervened when Nargis realized that her relationship with Raj Kapoor was not destined to last. The couple parted ways, opening the door for Sunil and Nargis to explore their feelings for each other.
In the face of societal pressure and opposition from their families, who belonged to different faiths, Sunil, a Hindu, and Nargis, a Muslim, decided to follow their hearts. They knew that their love was strong enough to overcome any hurdles coming in their way.
They get married in March 11, 1958, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Together, Sunil and Nargis created a harmonious blend of their cultures and values. They became parents to three children: Sanjay, Namrata, and Priya. Their love and commitment to each other remained unshakable, even as they faced the trials and tribulations of life.
Tragically, in 1981, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Sunil stood by her side, providing unwavering support and care during her illness. He put his career on hold to be with her, accompanying her to the United States for treatment. Despite their efforts, Nargis sccumbed to the disease, leaving a void in Sunil's heart that could never be filled.
The love story of Nargis Fakhri and Sunil Dutt serves as a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the ability to overcome obstacles. Their love surpass the boundaries and left a mark on Bollywood and the hearts of their fans. They remain an eternal symbol of love, proving that true love knows no boundaries and can withstand the test of time.