Sunil Dutt-Nargis : An Eternal Love Story

Nargis Fakhri and Sunil Dutt's love story is a tale that surpass the boundaries of culture and time, filled with obstacles that ultimately led to a deep and enduring love.

Their paths first crossed on the sets of the iconic Bollywood film, "Mother India," in the late 1950s. Nargis, a talented and beautiful actress, was already a rising star, while Sunil Dutt, a young and ambitious actor, was making his mark in the industry. Sparks flew between the two as they shared the screen as Mother and Son but it was during an unfortunate incident that their connection truly solidified.

On the sets of "Mother India," a fire broke out, endangering the lives of the cast and crew. In the midst of chaos and panic, Sunil Dutt, without a second thought, rushed to Nargis' rescue, shielding her from the flames and saving her life. This heroic act formed the foundation of their bond. They were said to have come closer while recovering from the injuries occurred during the incident.