Amyra broke her character during 'Kya Loge Tum' shoot because of Akshay!

The actress also said that she loves heartbreak songs. She told IANS: "The fact that BPraak was singing it and Jaani composed it for me that's a great combination because I genuinely think he is one of the best singers in India today.

Then I found out that Akshay sir was going to be in the song and for me it's just a wonderful opportunity to work with such talented and amazing people and each man in this song from BPraak sir to Akshay sir to Jaani sir (lyricist) to even Arvind sir - our director, they're all leaders in their own fields so for me the opportunity to work with people of this calibre was too good to pass."



"I have said before, for me the fact that it was a beautiful 'Dard Naak' song and where the girl is actually playing the villain, gave me an opportunity to also break away that sweet innocent image that you know I have and that people know me for.