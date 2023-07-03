Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' second schedule all set for take-off

Tollywood's 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan and blockbuster director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a big-budget film, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind this year's hits 'Waltair Veerayya' and 'Veera Simha Reddy'.

The second schedule of the movie will commence soon in Hyderabad. Art director Anand Sai and his team have constructed a massive set where some crucial scenes with Pawan Kalyan and others will be filmed. The makers unveiled a few working stills before the launch of the second schedule.