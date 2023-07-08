Alia wishes 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor on b’day: 'You make everything wonderful'

In an Instagram post, Alia shared a monochrome photo of Neetu, and wrote in the caption -- "Happy birthday queen @ you make everything wonderful!!!

Love you oh so much!" -- with a yellow heart emoji.

Neetu, who is currently in Italy, shared a lovestruck family portrait with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and her granddaughter Samara. Alia and her daughter Raha, however, were not present at the birthday celebration.

The Bollywood actress famous for her role in 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and last seen in 'JugJuggJeeyo', wrote in the caption, "Beautiful cherished day. Missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii."

Alia dropped a red heart emoji on Neetu’s post and said, "Love youuuuuuuuu."