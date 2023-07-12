Unlike Bond girls, no 'M:I’ Woman is ever seen in a Bikini: Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby, who will be seen in Tom Cruise’s upcoming action-thriller movie ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’, after featuring in the 2018 film ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’, has said that no actress in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise will be seen wearing a bikini.

According to FemaleFirst, the 35-year-old star has said that times have changed since the days of Bond girls who would often be seen donning various styles of bikini in the spy-thriller franchise films.

However, speaking of her own role or those of her fellow co-stars such as Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pom Klementieff in ‘M:I 7’, audiences will "barely even see a wrist" of theirs in the movie, let alone a bikini.

As reported by FemaleFirst, while speaking to ITV's 'Lorraine', the actress said: "The best journey of movies is when you have this really immersive, intense experience as a family, and obviously I've been in the last one, so being together again is lovely."

She added: "There's some great women in this. Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, we've really bonded as a sisterhood. They are just so fierce. I don't think you barely even see a wrist of ours, let alone a bikini. We'd never be in a bikini in these movies."