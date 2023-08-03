Zoya Akhtar: I was trolled by fans to release 'Made In Heaven' Season 2

The writer, creator and director of 'Made In Heaven', Zoya Akhtar, has said that she was trolled on social media to release the second season of the hit drama series.

Zoya, along with co-writer, creator and director Reema Kagti, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 in Mumbai.

When asked about her journey through the first season and now with the upcoming second, Zoya said: "We really didn't expect it. We set out to do a show and it was one of the first happening out of India.

"We collaborated with Aparna Purohit, she was onboard with everything we wanted to do, and nobody knew how any of it was going to land. We were extremely nervous when it came out and got picked up."