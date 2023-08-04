Armaan Malik’s 'Sleepless Nights' is a warm fuzzy song about talking all night long

‘Sleepless Nights’ is preceded by the release of Armaan’s international chart-topping English track ‘You’ which garnered over 50 million streams across streaming platforms and put him on the global map as he bagged the ‘Best India Act’ at MTV Europe Music Awards last year for this song. Armaan also won the MTV EMA in the same category for his debut English song ‘Control’ in 2020.

“Sonically ‘Sleepless Nights’ is an out and out Pop record embellished with a few vocal-synth elements that elevate the post chorus drops and give it that dancey feel. I also love adding Indian touches to my songs and that’s evident with the surprise ‘aakaars’ that appear during the drop melody”, he added.

From his collaboration with English pop icon, Ed Sheeran on ‘2Step’ to working with global K-pop stars Eric Nam and TRI.BE on his songs ‘Echo’ and ‘Memu Aagamu’ for Coke, Armaan is making his presence felt at the global canvas with his music.

Sung by Armaan Malik, 'Sleepless Nights' is available on Armaan's Official YouTube channel and all other popular streaming platforms.

(IANS/SR)