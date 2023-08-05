Beyond the binary: Five films, shows that spotlight the other gender

Cinema and art have seen a refreshing representation of unconventional characters and narratives, with the spotlight on the other gender in films and shows serving as a much-needed catalyst for change.

With the emergence of OTT platforms, these narratives have broken free from traditional shackles, inviting audiences to embrace diversity, challenge stereotypes, and redefine acceptance.

Many films and shows have emerged that sensitively portray transgender characters, shedding light on their struggles, triumphs, and unique stories.

Here's a list of five must-watch films and shows available on various OTT platforms that capture their stories: