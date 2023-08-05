Syed Raza Ahmed reveals how his 'secret talent' helped him ace his role

"However, this is the first time that my secret talent is helping me ace an onscreen role. My character, Shlok, is also a musician and a singer in the show. So, whatever little knowledge I have of music has really helped me develop my character of Shlok. With this being my debut in the television industry, I believe this show and character were something that was just meant to be," he added.

The show revolves around the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years.

And after the recent 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet's daughter, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) - who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother's name.

While, the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, everyone is in for some exciting drama as Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) tries to save Sumeet's life who has been poisoned by Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) and Raunak (Vikram Bham).

While, Raza is excited about playing this relatable character in the show, it will be interesting to witness if he will be able to save Sumeet's life. Or will Shagun and Raunak succeed in their plan?

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

(IANS/SR)



