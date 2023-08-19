'KBC 15': Big B lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', lauded the determination of a contestant, who revealed that he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta.

In the fourth episode of the quiz-based reality, contestant Rahul Kumar said he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta. He won the fastest finger in the first round and joined Big B on the hot seat.