Jenna Dewan uses fiance's 'beard stuff' to do her make-up

Actress Jenna Dewan does her eyebrows with her fiance's "beard stuff."

The 42-year-old actress and dancer has spilled the routine she uses to achieve her thick and defined brows, revealing her unconventional method involves dying her arches using "Shameless" actor Steve Kazee's grooming products, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I (used to) go get my eyebrows tinted or laminated, but when we were all home and trying to figure out what all we could do, [I saw] there was a way to do it at home that I tried. I was using Steve's beard stuff. It actually worked!" Jenna, who has been engaged to Steve Kazee since 2020, told People, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Despite her busy schedule juggling multiple work projects and raising two children, daughter Everly Tatum and son Callum Kazee, Jenna still manages to find the time to maintain a "girly girl" beauty regime. She said: "I'm a girly girl and I still love glam. Doing my routine, putting the moisturizer on, the different masks - all that stuff is a form of self-care for me."