Selena Gomez shares pic of her sister shaving Brooklyn Beckham's head

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez's sister Gracie Elliot is showcasing her hairdressing skill. The ‘Back To You’ singer, 31, shared a snap of Gracie, 10, and friend Brooklyn Beckham on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Gomez's little sister held onto clippers as she shaved a slightly smiling Beckham’s head. “My. Babies,” Gomez wrote over the photo, reports People magazine.

Rocking a pink Mean Girls top and silver wrist bangles, Gracie looked focused as she kept her eyes on the task at hand, while the eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had his tattoo collection on display as he sat shirtless during the hair trim.