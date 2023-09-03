Anupam Kher recounts his special meeting with Michael Jackson, 25 years ago

Veteran Actor Anumpam Kher, shared a very special post on his social media account recounting the 1996 Mumbai concert, of the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson on Friday.

Recalling his meeting with the legend, Anumpam Kher narrated an interesting story of how his picture got taken with the pop legend, 25 years ago.

Taking to Instagram, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor posted an old picture of the two smiling and shaking hands, with Kher donning a suit and Jackson wearing a red costume, similar to the ones worn by the King’s Guards at Buckingham Palace, minus the headset.

He captioned the post: “Story Of This Pic: In 1996 the great #MichaelJackson performed in Mumbai. It was magical. Next evening around 25 chosen guests were invited to have an exclusive half an hour interaction with the #KingOfPop at Hotel Oberoi terrace gardens. I was over the moon at the mere thought of meeting one of the greatest performers of our times at such close quarters.