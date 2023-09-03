Anupam Kher recounts his special meeting with Michael Jackson, 25 years ago

Veteran Actor Anumpam Kher, shared a very special post on his social media account recounting the 1996 Mumbai concert, of the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson on Friday.
Recalling his meeting with the legend, Anumpam Kher narrated an interesting story of how his picture got taken with the pop legend, 25 years ago.
Taking to Instagram, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor posted an old picture of the two smiling and shaking hands, with Kher donning a suit and Jackson wearing a red costume, similar to the ones worn by the King’s Guards at Buckingham Palace, minus the headset.
He captioned the post: “Story Of This Pic: In 1996 the great #MichaelJackson performed in Mumbai. It was magical. Next evening around 25 chosen guests were invited to have an exclusive half an hour interaction with the #KingOfPop at Hotel Oberoi terrace gardens. I was over the moon at the mere thought of meeting one of the greatest performers of our times at such close quarters.
He added, "I was there one hour before the scheduled meeting. So were the other 24 important people of Mumbai! There was a small platform erected as a kind of temporary stage. We were waiting- breathlessly. He finally arrived surrounded by his personal bodyguards. Tall & Tough! We were silent and in pure awe. Separated from him by a makeshift barricade.”
The actor, who made no attempts to hide his love for Jackson’s music added that he was ecstatic at the mere thought of meeting him. “He was smiling and we were staring. I thought this was a historical moment in my life. I can’t just stand there. I must at least shake his hands if not hug him. So I broke the barricade. Jumped on the tiny stage.”
But the story then proceeded to take a most interesting turn: “Realising that I had invaded the stage unannounced and not knowing who I was, Michael’s bodyguards were about to pounce on me and throw me away. Seeing what could have happened, the show’s promoter #BharatBhaiShah in complete panic screamed loudly, ‘Don’t!!! He is the BIGGEST SUPERHERO OF THE COUNTRY!’
“Bodyguards stopped! #MJ held my hand softly. Acknowledged me respectfully. At exactly that moment somebody clicked the pic. And history got created. For ME! All the other guests just stood there. FROZEN!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai”