'Having a working birthday is the biggest gift for me', says Fahmaan Khan

Talking about the gift he gave himself on his birthday, Fahmaan said, "I have a working birthday, and that is the biggest gift for me. I still remember I had shot for the promo of 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' on my birthday, and that was the day I decided that I should be working on all my birthdays and that would be my gift to myself."

Talking about the love he gets from his fans, he said, "I feel so blessed and grateful for all the love I get from my fans. The love I get from them is very organic and that is what matters to me the most."