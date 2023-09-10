Olivia Rodrigo releases second album 'Guts' aiming to expand on her artistry

Grammy Award-winning artiste Olivia Rodrigo has released her second album ‘Guts’, featuring her two premium hits 'Vampire' and 'Bad Idea Right?'

The album sees the 20-year old singer expanding on her artistry, and pushing new horizons as she defies conventional pop music norms and take a more experimental side, featuring synthesisers, electric guitars, sampling while giving the whole LP, a bit of a pop rock flavour as opposed to going pure pop, like she did on her debut album ‘Sour’.

While ‘Vampire’ reached No.1 on Billboard 100 and Spotify upon its release in June, ‘Bad Idea Right?’ on its release back in August, has so far already reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 100, in the US and UK.