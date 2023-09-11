'Chura liya hai tumne': Asha Bhosle & R.D. Burman's melodious journey, discordant end

Intrinsically talented, both, separately and jointly, gave a new direction to Hindi film music.

But to achieve this, Asha Bhosle and Rahul Dev Burman had to surmount a major "hurdle" -- creating a new identity distinct from their illustrious and established kin: elder sibling Lata Mangeshkar and father Sachin Dev Burman.

And both succeeded -- with a combination of luck, support, their own undeniable virtuosity, and above all, their first joint effort.

Asha Bhosle -- who is still going strong at 90, having worked with four generations of music composers from O.P. Nayyar to A.R. Rehman -- added a sensuous allure and element of forthrightness for the Hindi film heroine, without becoming risque or boisterous, even as Burman adroitly used pop and jazz to good effect in electrifying film music -- bringing the age of Elvis Presley and the Beatles to India.