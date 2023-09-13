Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande to be seen in 'Chhota Bheem'

Actors Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande are set to be seen in the upcoming live-action film 'Chhota Bheem' as one of the most loved characters from the children show steps out of the animated world and onto the big screen as a live action figure.

The announcement of the film was made in Mumbai on Tuesday, marking the occasion of 15 years of the animated series.

Anupam Kher will be seen taking on the role of Guru Shambhu, while Makarand Deshpande will portray Skandhi.