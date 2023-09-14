Saira Banu credits her mother Naseem for teaching her Hindi: 'Iss baat ka mujhe garv hai'

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, one of Indian cinema's finest actresses, Saira Banu talked about her first experience with the language, revealing about her motivation and drive to learn one of the official languages.

September 14 is observed as ‘Hindi Diwas’. The day stands out as an occasion that underlines the significance of the Hindi language.

Ever since her debut on Instagram, Saira has been seen sharing beautiful memories of the late actor and her husband Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Saira penned a long note on how proud she was to learn Hindi.