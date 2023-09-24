Anupam Kher shares a musical moment with M.M Keervani on piano

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Kher said: “When an #Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you piano with a special technique and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen."

“Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaaniji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details tobe revealed in due course. But in the mean time remember my friends- KUCH BHIHO SAKTA HAI! Jai Ho! #Honoured#IFeelLucky #Music,” he added

In the video, Kher is seen playing the piano, while Keeravani, who won the Oscar for Best Song for ‘RRR’, is sitting nearby and singing along, matching his notes with Kher’s piano notes. Keeravani composed the music for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Chandrabose wrote the lyrics for the hugely popular song.

Last week, Kher announced the wrap up of his film ‘Calorie’. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara, in which Anupam plays the character of an elderly Sikh gentleman.

Kher had posted a picture with the holy Golden Temple of Amritsar in the background. ‘Calorie’ is Kher’s 540th venture, and the shooting took place in Amritsar and Montreal.

Kher is also starring in director Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming bio-science film 'The Vaccine War', which is set to release on September 28. In the movie, which is focused on the development of India’s own indigenously produced vaccine during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kher will be playing the role of a Central cabinet minister where he will also be seen alongside Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi.

In addition, Kher also has some other projects in the bag, including Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' and ‘The Signature’, which also stars Mahima Chaudhry and Annu Kapoor.