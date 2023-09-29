Jim Sarbh calls Emmy nomination for ‘Rocket Boys’ 'overwhelming'

It has been a huge moment for India as the International Emmy Awards gave its nod to the critically-acclaimed series ‘Rocket Boys’, nominating Jim Sarbh in the Best Actor category. His first Emmy nomination, the actor called it an overwhelming moment.

Sarbh finds himself competing with some very strong international competition, with actors such as Gustavo Bassani for the Argentinean series ‘Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido’ , Martin Freeman from the English series ‘The Responder’, and Jonas Karlsson from the Swedish series ‘Nattryttarna’ (Riding in Darkness).

‘Rocket Boys’ delves into the fascinating world of India's space exploration, paying homage to the legendary scientists who contributed to the nation's scientific advancements.

Jim Sarbh essayed the role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, often referred to as the 'Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’, for which he earned great acclaim.

Homi Bhabha was responsible for developing India’s nuclear research which eventually became instrument in nuclear technology for energy production and the nuclear detonation in 1974.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement on being nominated, Jim Sarbh said: "I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in ‘Rocket Boys’.

“It is an honour to be recognised among such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life," he added.