From Hyderabad to LA, Raja Kumari set for 'The Bridge World Tour'

Rapper Raja Kumari, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her after witnessing ‘Jawan Title Track’, is set to embark on her The Bridge World Tour.

The tour will begin in India on October 6 in her ancestral hometown Hyderabad and will expand to North America. Raja Kumari will end the tour in December in Los Angeles. While Hyderabad is her ancestral hometown, Los Angeles is her birthplace.

Raja Kumari chose to start this tour from Hyderabad as an ode to her roots, the show might be attended by some renowned names from the Telugu industry.