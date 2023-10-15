New TV show ‘Atal’ to unfold inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The makers are all set to bring a new show titled ‘Atal’, that narrates the untold stories of prominent leader of India and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The show is set to explore the untold aspects of his childhood. The show will deep dive into the formative years of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny.

In the annals of Indian history, several Prime Ministers have emerged as transformative leaders, steering their nation through pivotal moments with great vision and resolve.

Their tenures were marked by a series of monumental decisions that shaped the country’s destiny and propelled it to the forefront of global influence.