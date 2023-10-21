Sampoornesh Babu's 'Martin Luther King' is a clever socio-political satire

The trailer for the socio-political satire 'Martin Luther King', starring Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu, comes through as a witty and engaging movie that deals with serious contemporary themes in a comical tone with an underlying message.

Based on a man who is downtrodden by birth and doesn’t even know his own name, when he goes to vote in the local village elections, the voting official (a woman) tells him that if he isn’t smart then he should call himself Martin Luther King so as to give away his importance.

While the protagonist figures out the village politics, there is a lot of commentary that is being made on the way politicians work even at the local levels to curry favours, so as to gather votes from the community.

There appears to be a divide on the basis of communities in the North and South of the village and to curry favour, the politicians employ all kinds of tactics ranging from appeasement, bribery, offering freebies, as well as special incentives for their own communities.

During all of this, while the character of Martin himself doesn’t know how to vote, he nonetheless is able to capitalise on the whole thing and amass himself much favour by promising Rs 1 lakh to the politicians for his one vote.