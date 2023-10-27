'Time flies': Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump amid pregnancy rumours

Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture flaunting her baby bump amid rumours of her pregnancy.

Though the couple is tight lipped about this, it has been speculated by netizens that this will be her and Virat Kohli’s second child after their daughter Vamika.

Teasing the pregnancy though not confirming it, the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress posted the picture of her first pregnancy alongside another photo.

Sharing the pictures sitting in a similar position, the actres captioned: “Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade.”

Anushka was promoting a mobile brand in the post.

In the picture, she was donning a black outfit and flaunting her belly while sitting in a garden area with a phone in hand, with her eyes closed and smiling happily.